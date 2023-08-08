Musgrave NI launches food donation scheme in partnership with FareShare NI

Musgrave NI has launched a partnership with FareShare Northern Ireland, the region’s biggest charity fighting hunger and tackling food waste, by introducing food donation points into selected SuperValu and Centra stores.

SuperValu and Centra customers have already been supporting a trial in selected stores, including Supervalu Lisburn, and have so far donated over 800kg of food, helping 40 charities provide the equivalent of 1,623 meals, while Musgrave donated a further 1,495 kg of food equating to an additional 3,475 meals.

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing for SuperValu and Centra at Musgrave NI said: “We are acutely aware of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and families across Northern Ireland so to be able to work with FareShare and provide these collection points for food donation is something which we’re very proud of.