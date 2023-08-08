Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council ‘recommends for approval’ the £23million redevelopment of a Lisburn site

The £23million redevelopment of a site on the Moira Road in Lisburn has been recommended for approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee.

The planning application was submitted by Holywood-based Lacuna Developments Limited and the company’s ‘mixed use’ proposals include residential and business accommodation as well as other facilities such as car/cycle parking and landscaping.

Once built, 38 houses and 53 apartments will provide accommodation for around 220 people and will help meet a local housing need. In addition, six business units and three flexible workspaces will accommodate around 55 jobs on-site.

The developer anticipates that a further 25 posts in business and employment will be supported by resident expenditure. Lacuna Developments also believes that improved public transport links - including direct park-and-ride access to Knockmore rail halt, which is due to be constructed by 2025 – will help deliver greater social and economic benefits in the area.

How the new development could look. Pic credit; Turley Planning Consultants, Belfast

Alderman Martin Gregg, Chair of the Council’s Planning Committee said: “This 3.5 hectare site at 160 Moira Road has been vacant for almost 10 years and previously housed an animal feed mill.

"These are exciting plans and on balance, the Committee is delighted to see the co-location of housing and businesses which will bring new employment opportunities and better public transport connections for commuters.

"This, in turn, will help support a healthier population, reduce congestion, bring much needed social, affordable housing and support social inclusion.”

Also part of the planning proposals are two takeaway coffee pod units; private, communal and public space; ramped access and stairs; NIE substations and associated site works.

How the new development could look. Pic credit: Turley Planning Consultants, Belfast

Anthony Best, Managing Director at Lacuna Developments commented: “We are delighted to have secured planning for the mixture use and mixed tenure site at Moira Road.

"Working in partnership with LCCC this will be the first of this type of development in the city.

" As well as this it will create a unique opportunity to link this side of Lisburn to the new Lisburn West rail halt which will provide thousands of people within a mile radius access to public transport. We look forward to starting on site later this year.”