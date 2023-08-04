Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

NIHE fails to met Dunmurry deadline to clear two tower blocks ahead of a major demolition programme

A deadline to clear two Dunmurry tower blocks ahead of a major demolition programme has not been met by the NI Housing Executive.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

The demolition is part of the Housing Executive’s £308 million Tower Block Action Plan aimed at replacing ageing tower blocks with new homes in Northern Ireland.

The Housing Executive has previously stated to the Local Democracy Service that it was “aiming to clear both blocks by the end of July 2023”.

However, in an update on August 2, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Coolmoyne and Rathmoyne House have now been cleared of all Housing Executive tenants.

“We are now progressing the acquisition of a small number of sold properties in order to fully clear the blocks.

“We do not anticipate any major delays in clearing these blocks.” The business case for the tearing down of the Dunmurry blocks, built in 1966, and their redevelopment will see £6.8m spent to deliver the scheme.

Related topics:Northern Ireland