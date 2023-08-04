NIHE fails to met Dunmurry deadline to clear two tower blocks ahead of a major demolition programme

A deadline to clear two Dunmurry tower blocks ahead of a major demolition programme has not been met by the NI Housing Executive.

The demolition is part of the Housing Executive’s £308 million Tower Block Action Plan aimed at replacing ageing tower blocks with new homes in Northern Ireland.

The Housing Executive has previously stated to the Local Democracy Service that it was “aiming to clear both blocks by the end of July 2023”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in an update on August 2, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Coolmoyne and Rathmoyne House have now been cleared of all Housing Executive tenants.

“We are now progressing the acquisition of a small number of sold properties in order to fully clear the blocks.