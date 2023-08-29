Fairco Trade Frames is creating up to 20 new jobs at a dedicated production facility in Carrickfergus.

A division of Dublin-headquartered Fairco Windows and Doors, the company recently set up a 15,000sq ft unit at Kilroot Business Park.

The availability of a highly skilled labour pool, access to new markets and the strong pro-business environment were key factors in the move.

Fairco Trade Frames - run by Gary Malone, general manager and Robert McCurry, production manager – has a strong order book and an ambition to grow. It is the main supplier to Fairco Windows and Doors, which has been providing replacement windows and doors in both residential and commercial properties for over 35 years.

Fairco Trade Frames has established a new production facility in Carrickfergus. Pictured, from left, are: Robert McCurry, production manager; Jim Toal, owner; the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business and Gary Malone, general manger. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Fairco Trade Frames engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s economic development team early on in its search for a suitable location and property to establish the business. The team carried out a tailored property search and provided the company with a range of suitable options, alongside information on the wide array of council support available for companies investing in the borough.

Jim Toal, of Fairco Trade Frames, said: “We chose the new location in Carrickfergus as it is a central location, with great infrastructure links and the area has access to the skills and expertise we needed.

“The council staff provided fantastic support throughout the process, sourcing suitable property options and providing information on support available to help our business from council and other agencies. As a result, our move to the borough proved to be a simple and smooth process.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “We are excited to welcome Fairco to the borough and look forward to working with them as they progress their plans for future growth and development.”

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting Fairco Trade Frames to create 20 jobs in the move to the facility at Kilroot.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Fairco Trade Frames to Carrickfergus and I’m delighted that we could secure this investment which is a great boost for the local community and economy.

“We’ve provided a range of support to the company including advice to establish its new manufacturing and production unit in Northern Ireland and assistance for the 20 jobs, twelve of which are in place.

"The investment will ensure Fairco Trade Frames is well placed to take advantage of opportunities in Great Britain, Republic of Ireland and Europe and I look forward to seeing the company grow and embedding itself into the Mid and East Antrim business community.”

Products manufactured on site at Carrickfergus include the Hampton Flush Glaze Windows range, Imagine Patio Doors and Matrix Fully Sculptured windows and doors.

The company has the capacity to expand its operations at Kilroot Business Park - as part of its plans, it is recruiting three to four people over the next 9-12 months.