There was success for two east Antrim businesses at this year’s High Street Hero awards which recognises and rewards local retailers and the important role they play in local communities.

Retail NI, which represents the independent retail and wholesale sector in Northern Ireland, first launched the High Street Heroes NI awards in 2020 – and this year’s event was its most successful yet, with more than 12,000 online votes cast.

In the Best Butcher category, the top gold award was won by The Butchers of Jennings Park in Monkstown, which also picked up a bronze award in the Best Deli section.

Meanwhile, in the Best Forecourt section, a silver award was picked up by Spar on Larne’s Glenarm Road.

Raymond Millar from The Butchers, Monkstown scooped gold status as Best Butcher at the Retail NI High Street Hero awards 2023. He is pictured collecting the Gold Award from sponsor Harbinson Mullholland. Picture: Press Eye

After picking up the two awards, Raymond Millar said he wanted to thank everyone who voted for The Butchers.

"We couldn’t have won it without you so I just want to say thank you to everybody and to the wonderful team that I work with,” he said.

The delighted Spar Glenarm Road team also passed on their gratitude to their customers following their success at the awards.

"A huge thank you to all our local community and loyal customers who took the time to vote for us,” said a spokesperson.

The High Street Hero NI awards is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported by Camelot, Roam, Strategic Power Connect and Belfast Live.

"What this year’s High Street Hero awards has shown is that people care passionately about where they live, shop and socialise and they wholeheartedly recognise the importance the role in which independent retailers play in ensuring their town and cities are great places to be around and where communities and the local economy can thrive,” Glyn Roberts, Retail NI’s chief executive said.

A total of 33 finalists were represented across 13 categories this year, with Ballymoney confirming its gold status as High Street of the Year 2023.