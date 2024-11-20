New cross-border Chamber partnership to boost business between Drogheda and Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strengthening the Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor, Drogheda & District Chamber and Lisburn Chamber of Commerce have established a pioneering cross-border partnership through a formal 'Friendship & Solidarity' agreement signed in Lisburn by both Chambers.

The respective Presidents, Ruth Young from Lisburn and Naomi Tully from Drogheda, met in Greens of Lisburn, to finalise the historic bond in Lisburn.

“We are committing to working in harmony to enhance business, educational, tourism and community links into the future for the betterment of our respective areas and for the people who reside in both regions,” Naomi Tully remarked.

“The core value of any chamber is to be a part of the fabric of society and to play an enduring role in how it develops for the good of everyone.”

Pictured at the partnership announcement are Garry MacDonald, Lisburn Chamber, Naomi Tully, President Drogheda Chamber, Ruth Young President Lisburn Chamber, David Honeyford MLA and Hubert Murphy, Drogheda Chamber CEO. Pic credit: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce

Ruth Young added: “We see the bond created by our association as a way to advance and enhance business relationships, to create a network of opportunities for all our members and to spark collaboration and trust across the wider sections of our communities.

“The relationship is built on goodwill and with the intention of planting the seed for future endeavours. At a time when the world needs to unite on so many fronts, we see this bond as the start of a journey that will benefit all parties.”

The signing was attended by David Honeyford MLA who sees the move as a very positive one for the region.

“This is a really important development as we position Lagan Valley within the Belfast Dublin Economic Corridor and work to create jobs and bring investment to our area,” he said. “Well done to everyone in the Chamber for taking the lead and making this happen.”

The council’s Economic Development section was also represented at the gathering.

“This is the start of the journey for Drogheda and Lisburn. We’ll be welcoming them to Drogheda and district in the future and showing off the many attractions of this region,” Chamber CEO, Hubert Murphy, stated.

“We want to support each other in promoting trade and investment opportunities between the respective regions and share resources and knowledge to benefit members of both chambers.”