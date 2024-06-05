Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Moira on Monday June 17, bringing 25 new jobs to the area.

The store will be located next to the Spar, 1a Glenavy Road, Moira, BT67 0LT, providing delicious pizza, hand made with fresh dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce and always 100% mozzarella.

The store will be open seven days a week, from 10am - midnight and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

For those looking to make some extra ‘dough’, Domino's Moira store will create 25 jobs offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.

Apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now, by visiting the Domino’s recruitment website or email [email protected].

David Kitching, Regional Manager said: “We’re excited to come to Moira.

"We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from can grow and develop their careers.

"Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

A new Domino's pizza store is set to open in Moira on June 17. Pic credit: Anthony Brown

The store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 17 at 10am, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and be in with a chance of winning 20 Golden Tickets, as well as grabbing a £1 pizza voucher and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

The first 20 customers on opening day, Monday, 17th June, will be gifted a Golden Ticket, offering them a free large pizza of their choice.