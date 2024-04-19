Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frost Freeze Candy, established in the Beverley area of the borough as a cottage industry in May 2023, will open its store at 7 Ballyduff Road, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.45am.

A free family fun day has been organised to mark the momentous occasion at the site, formerly the Brownie Barn, with a magic show between 1pm and 2pm, ‘sour challenges’ and a treasure hunt in the vicinity of the shop, as well as other activities and giveaways throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the business’ director, Chris Harvey, explained: “We’re excited to be opening the shop and sharing the milestone with the community.

Frost Freeze Candy was established in May 2023. (Pic: Contributed).

"It’s a great area to be opening the shop and we can’t wait to get started. Our sweet shop is like not other as children will experience first-hand through a window how these freeze dried sweets are processed and finished.

"The unit had been sitting vacant and we’d had our eye on it. We had been making the sweets at home and after a bit of consideration, decided to take a chance and take on the unit.

"We currently supply over 40 shops throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield, including Belgium and to be honest, the demand has been insane. Shops are getting in touch via our website and we’re getting more contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have plans to expand and take on more staff in the near future as well as setting up a warehouse for the production side of things.”

Detailing the inspiration behind the business and the support the fledgling firm has received, Mr Harvey added: "My girlfriend spotted the concept of freeze dried sweets on TikTok and we thought it was a great idea and something we wanted to get involved in. I worked for Phoenix Premium Drinks and had balanced working full-time and then doing the sweet business outside of work, but the business has really taken off and I’m now full-time with Frost Freeze Candy.

“We’ve been receiving support from Invest NI, which has really been beneficial.