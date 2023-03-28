Moira based veterinary practice, Affinity Veterinary Clinic, officially has opened its doors, following a £118,000 investment from Ulster Bank for business start-up support.

Founded by local veterinarian Rebecca Martin, the Moira based clinic will offer a range of services to small animals.

Rebecca, who graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2012, previously worked in corporate practices and found the care for animals to be very expensive which can lead to potential long-term concerns for animal welfare, with owners being unable to afford their pet’s treatment.

Having decided to specialise in small animal medicine, she subsequently attained a certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice. Her passion for animals from a young age combined with her desire to offer quality, affordable and accessible care for peoples’ pets, led her to the decision to open Affinity Vets in her hometown of Moira, recognising a gap in the market for a new, small animal only practice.

Founder of Affinity Veterinary Clinic Rebecca Martin and Ulster Bank Business Development Manager Derick Wilson. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“Pets are one of the family and it is important they get the care they deserve,” said Rebecca. “I am fortunate to be joined by an experienced team, and

through our combined years of knowledge and experience, we aim to offer the best quality veterinary care possible.