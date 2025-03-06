Newly expanded Maxol Hilden Service Station opens following £1.6m redevelopment

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:05 BST

Maxol Hilden has re-opened following an investment of £1.6 million to expand and upgrade the convenience store and forecourt on the Belfast Road in Lisburn.

Customers can now enjoy ‘bags more’ quality, choice, value, and convenience in the newly modernised and expanded store. It features the latest Spar design and offers an improved selection of chilled, frozen, and fresh local produce, making it perfect for a quick top-up shop.

For customers who want to grab & go, the store now features a new Delish on the Go, with a range of freshly cooked food and a large range of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps throughout the day as well as a Barista Bar, Northern Ireland’s largest coffee brand, for delicious coffee and hot drinks on the go.

Old buildings to the rear of the site have been demolished to create a spacious new area.

Pictured at the newly refurbished service station are Mark Cribbin, Account Director, Aramark, Lorraine Brophy, Chief Operating Officer, The Maxol Group, Nicola Farrell, Regional Manager, Aramark, Kevin Paterson, Retail Manager NI, The Maxol Group and Sarah Halliday, Channel Sales Manager at Henderson Group.  Pic credit: Darren KiddPictured at the newly refurbished service station are Mark Cribbin, Account Director, Aramark, Lorraine Brophy, Chief Operating Officer, The Maxol Group, Nicola Farrell, Regional Manager, Aramark, Kevin Paterson, Retail Manager NI, The Maxol Group and Sarah Halliday, Channel Sales Manager at Henderson Group.  Pic credit: Darren Kidd
Customer car parking has expanded from seven to twenty-two parking spaces including two accessible parking bays for ease and convenience, even at peak times.

Two pump islands service customers with a full range of advanced fuels with pay at pump facilities under a brand-new canopy and there is a newly equipped car wash.

Air, water and vacuum services complete the newly upgraded forecourt facilities.

Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group said: He says: "I am delighted to see the work at Maxol Hilden completed.

Nicola Farrell, Regional Manager, Aramark with the Maxol Hilden team (from L to R): Sophie Bartley, Kim Carton, Alex McCourt and Scott McMillan.  Pic credit: Darren KiddNicola Farrell, Regional Manager, Aramark with the Maxol Hilden team (from L to R): Sophie Bartley, Kim Carton, Alex McCourt and Scott McMillan.  Pic credit: Darren Kidd
"This investment is a fantastic example of Maxol delivering quality and convenience for our customers in their local community where they can now shop for everyday grocery essentials, pop-in for a quick bite to eat or grab a delicious coffee on the go and it’s all delivered within our brand new sustainably designed store.

"The site is independently operated by our licensee Aramark and I want to wish Mark Cribbin, Nicola and all of the team every success with the new opening."

Mark Cribbin, Account Director, Aramark Ireland said: "Our newly refurbished store is fresh, bright and modern and it’s finished to the highest standard.

"Our offer has been specially tailored to the needs of this local community to ensure they can get bags more choice, value and convenience on their doorstep.

"And now that we’re officially open, our friendly team are looking forward to providing top-tier service along with the warmest welcome to everyone."

