Call for improved infrastructure and traffic links at former Maze Prison site

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has said that with some strategic support the Eikon Centre could be a huge opportunity for Lagan Valley.

Following a recent visit to the Centre at the site of the former Maze Prison, Ms Guy said that improved infrastructure and traffic links in the area would allow the centre to expand further.

Ms Guy said: “The Eikon Exhibition Centre, owned by Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, is well known for hosting the Balmoral Show and given its location and excellent facilities the centre is now attracting events all-year round, many of which were traditionally held in Belfast or Dublin.

“With additional infrastructure support, such as improved transport links, the Eikon Centre has the opportunity to expand its reach further and become a top European exhibition centre.

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has called for improved infrastructure and traffic links close to the Eikon Centre at the former Maze Prison site following a recent visit to meet Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. Pic credit: Alliance

“We have the opportunity, as we do for the whole of the Maze Long Kesh site, to create something really positive for the people of Lagan Valley and Northern Ireland, to create jobs and investment, but we just need a bit strategic thinking.

“The Eikon Exhibition Centre and the wider site requires better transport access including a link road to the M1, and better train and bus links. This investment will support the site’s progress in becoming a top European exhibition centre, encouraging people from all over these islands and further to visit.

“Alongside my colleagues, Sorcha Eastwood MP and David Honeyford MLA, I will be doing what I can to realise the potential of this Centre and the wider Maze Long Kesh site.”

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said it was “vital” that infrastructure improvements in the area were fasttracked.

She commented: “Since the 2013 Balmoral Show, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has made this site its home and invested substantial funds in the development of the Eikon Exhibition Centre and show grounds.

“Best known for the Balmoral Show, the venue hosts a busy calendar of commercial events, bringing increasing visitor numbers and revenue to the local area.

“The Eikon is set to have another extremely busy year in 2025, with new and recurring events taking place on an almost weekly basis.

"It is vital that promises of improved infrastructure are realised and public transport projects are fast tracked for local residents and event attendees.”