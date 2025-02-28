Traffic survey to be carried out in Moira following concerns from residents
Residents have raised concerns about the speed of traffic in the area and the Department have agreed to carry out a survey to assess the traffic and consider measures which may help with the issue.
The Department will also carry out a survey at Moira Primary School to see if waiting restrictions could be of benefit in the area.
"Concerns were raised from residents of Deramore Avenue and Oldfort Park about the speed with which vehicles were driving through the residential roads,” explained Mrs Guy.
"Parents were concerned for their children's safety when playing outside their house.
"So I am glad having raised the issue with the Department for Infrastructure they have agreed to see what can be done.
"The Department have agreed to initially undertake a traffic survey on Deramore Avenue in the next two to three months.
"Their traffic calming team will then report back on next steps.
"Additionally, I have been in touch with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council who have agreed to place additional cul de sac signage for Deramore Drive."
A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure confirmed that a survey would be carried out in the near future.
A Departmental spokesperson said: “The Department intends to conduct a traffic survey along Deramore Avenue within the next few months to assess if any traffic calming measures are required.
"In addition we will carry out observations close to Moira Primary School to assess if there is a requirement for waiting restrictions.”