Council and DfI deny responsibility for dilapidated ‘Blue Bridge’

A local authority and a Stormont department have “washed their hands” of a Lagan footbridge labelled a “major safety issue”, according to a Lisburn councillor.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have been at odds for some time over who is responsible for the ‘Blue Bridge’ in Lagan Valley Regional Park.

Concerns for safety at the site have been raised, with references to women being “scared” to cross the bridge.

Communities and wellbeing chairperson, Councillor Jonathan Craig, previously alluded to “a number of girls and women raped and attacked at night close to that location”.

Cllr Gary Hynds at the Blue Bridge as both Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Department for Infrastructure deny ownership of the bridge. Pic credit: LDRS

In 2022 two men were convicted of raping a vulnerable 12-year-old girl after meeting her on the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted the Council and Department for Infrastructure following a site visit by agencies including the PSNI, NI Housing Executive, Lagan Valley Regional Park and Councillors.

A Council spokesperson said: “We have undertaken extensive research of internally held registers and engaged with other public bodies.

“We can confirm the Blue Bridge in Lagan Valley Regional Park is not a council asset and believe it is a matter for DfI to discuss within central government to ascertain ownership of the bridge in question. The council has nothing else to say on the matter.”

A DfI spokesperson added: “The Blue bridge is not owned by DfI and as such we have no responsibility for its maintenance.”

The degraded surface, as well as poor lighting has lead to the footbridge being compared to a “derelict” site.

The ownership question was initially raised by Councillor Gary Hynds after reports from local people on the “shocking state” of the bridge.

Mr Hynds said: “I want to know what is the council going to do now? Everyone can’t just simply wash their hands of a major safety issue in the district. There are women scared of going over the bridge at night.

“The bridge, which is in sight of the council building (Lagan Valley Island) is in a shocking state and it needs to be repaired to make it safe, especially for women and children in our community.

"I will be raising this matter further at full council this month, somebody needs to step up.”