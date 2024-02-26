Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news comes as the organisation unveils a refreshed brand identity and a new website.

Specialising in tailored, strategic IT solutions, Qualcom offers a comprehensive suite of security services, including managed IT services, professional IT services, IT security, field IT services, IT resourcing and enterprise class products.

Established in 1995, the organisation has since grown substantially and currently employs a team of over 75 professionals that partner with more than 500 clients situated across the UK, Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Ken Ryan (Managing Director at Qualcom), Steven Norris (Deputy Director of Regeneration and Infrastructure at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council) Cllr Mark Cooper BEM (Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey) and Leeann Saunders (Managing Director NI at Qualcom). (Pic: Aaron McCracken).

A strategic technology partner to every type of business, Qualcom delivers round-the-clock, tailored support. The provider integrates technology into its customers' operations, fostering growth, efficiency and sustained success.

Speaking at the unveiling of Qualcom’s new brand identity, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM, said: “It is a pleasure to witness Qualcom’s next evolution and I would like to congratulate the organisation on its exceptional revenue growth over the past year.

“Qualcom has been a trusted IT partner to businesses throughout Northern Ireland since 2013, including the many SMEs that form the backbone of our economy. It is also a significant local employer and I wish the organisation every success as it continues to grow.”

Leeann Saunders, Managing Director at Qualcom, added: “Qualcom is delighted to announce a 10 per cent year-on-year revenue increase along with the creation of 33 jobs across the island of Ireland- eight in Northern Ireland and 25 in the Republic of Ireland.

"This demonstrates our commitment to fostering economic growth in NI and ROI.

“At the core of our vision is a commitment to redefining the IT experience and to ensuring that businesses can navigate and excel in the ever-evolving digital world with confidence and ease.