Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initial phase of the Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service, which operates in east and west Belfast, was launched in 2018. Plans were then put forward to extend the scheme along the Antrim Road to Glengormley and via the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road to Carryduff.

However, works on the proposals could be delayed after the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed there is a shortfall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Departmental spokesperson said: “The estimated delivery cost for Belfast Rapid Transit 2 (BRT2) is £142m to £148m, based on the interim butline business case costings, however, this is currently under review. While funding of £35m will be provided through the Belfast Region City Deal this will not fully deliver the BRT2 project as it leaves a current funding shortfall in the region of £110 million.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd MLA announched the preferred routes for Phase 2 of Belfast Rapid Transit (BRT2) in October 2022. (Pic: Contributed by DfI).

"BRT2 was successful in securing £20m funding from New Deal (NI) pending Treasury outline business case approval, however, this funding has now been paused.

“The Department has continued to carry out a significant amount of work on the scheme and the next steps will involve finalising the outline business case and the progression of the project to detailed design stage.

"The feasibility of extensions to both Glengormley and Carryduff is nearing completion. This will include the outline business case and recommendations on the way forward. A timeframe for delivery of the scheme will be subject to the completion of all the statutory processes and the availability of funding, which is currently not secured.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Department issued the update to this newspaper after Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd answered South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl in the Assembly regarding how plans for the north Belfast to south Belfast route were progressing.