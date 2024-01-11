Works to roll-out the Glider transport system to north and south Belfast could be delayed due to a funding shortfall of over £100m.

The initial phase of the Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service, which operates in east and west Belfast, was launched in 2018. Plans were then put forward to extend the scheme along the Antrim Road to Glengormley and via the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road to Carryduff.

However, works on the proposals could be delayed after the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed there is a shortfall of over £100m.

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times, a DfI spokesperson said: “The estimated delivery cost for Belfast Rapid Transit 2 (BRT2) is £142m to £148m, based on the Interim Outline Business Case costings, however, this is currently under review.

Then Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd MLA announched the preferred routes for Phase 2 of Belfast Rapid Transit (BRT2) in October 2022. (Pic: Contributed by DfI).

"While funding of £35m will be provided through the Belfast Region City Deal this will not fully deliver the BRT2 project as it leaves a funding shortfall of over £100 million.

“The Department has continued to carry out a significant amount of work on the scheme and the next steps will involve finalising the Outline Business Case and the progression of the project to detailed design stage.

“A timeframe for delivery of the scheme will be subject to the completion of all the statutory processes and the availability of funding. This will be a matter for an incoming minister and Executive.”

Meanwhile, public transport operator Translink says it will continue to work with DfI on the delivery of Glider Phase 2, “which we expect will build on the success of the first phase”.

A Translink spokesperson added: “Creating attractive, sustainable public transport is key to creating a cleaner and healthier city, reducing congestion, pollution and tackling the climate emergency.”

The preferred route for Phase 2 of Belfast Rapid Transit (BRT2), which will see the Glider service extended to north and south Belfast, was announced by then Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, in October 2022.