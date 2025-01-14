Newtownabbey businessman appointed new CBI Northern Ireland Chair
Mr Donaldson, who was appointed in 2016, serves as the Chief Executive of The Maxol Group and formerly as its Chief Operating Officer.
The Co Down man has stepped up from CBI Northern Ireland’s Vice-Chair position. He took over from Richard Gillan, Managing Partner, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, who has been re-appointed Vice Chair after two years as Chair.
Brian, working with Richard and CBI NI Director, Angela McGowan, will steer the CBI’s work programme.
Commenting on his appointment, he explained: “I am honoured to be appointed Chair of CBI Northern Ireland, and I look forward to working closely with Angela, Richard, and the wider Northern Ireland team.
"The number one priority set out in the draft Programme for Government is to grow a competitive and sustainable economy and I am keen to seize on that ambition and to work with our political representatives to help make that a reality.
"As the voice of local business and the new Chair of the CBI we are ready to play our part in working collaboratively with our partners and key stakeholders in government to help shape policy and create the right conditions for a confident, energised and prosperous economy that not only serves to benefit everyone but will attract new investment for future generations.”
In 2024, Brian was the recipient of the NACS Industry European Leader of the Year award. He is a former Chair of Irish Petroleum Industry Association, a member of the CBI NI Council and Chair of the CBI Northern Ireland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Working Group.