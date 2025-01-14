Newtownabbey: PSNI appeal for specific witness after off-duty police officer shot
The officer, who has since been discharged from hospital, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident in the Beverley Road area.
Issuing an appeal on January 14, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We believe the suspect was picked up in the vicinity of Corr’s Corner at around 9pm on the night of the shooting (Monday) by a man driving a red car.
"The driver, who is being sought as a witness only, is understood to have been accompanied in the car by a young girl, possibly around 11 years old. The suspect was then dropped off by this vehicle, which is described as possibly being a red Vauxhall Astra, in the Manse Road area.
"We’d like to speak to the driver of this car as part of our investigation. Detectives can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 1699 06/01/25.