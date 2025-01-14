Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed a woman in her 70s has died after a collision on the Antrim Road, Glengormley, on Monday (January 13).

The woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a car shortly after 5pm.

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and ask any witnesses to get in touch by calling 101.

The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.