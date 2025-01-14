Glengormley road tragedy claims life of woman (70s)

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jan 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
Police have confirmed a woman in her 70s has died after a collision on the Antrim Road, Glengormley, on Monday (January 13).

The woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a car shortly after 5pm.

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and ask any witnesses to get in touch by calling 101.

The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.

