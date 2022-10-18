Register
Newtownabbey Centra wins top industry award

A Mallusk-based convenience store has won a prestigious accolade at the recent Forecourt Trader Awards.

By Russell Keers
38 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 11:18am

Centra Mallusk scooped the top award in the ‘Best Food-To-Go Outlet’ at the 2022 ceremony.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious competition in the UK’s petrol retailing industry calendar, the awards have been rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a range of categories for over 20 years.

Head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan, said: “I’d like to congratulate store manager Danielle and the team for winning this award.

Danielle Finlay with host and broadcaster Ray Stubbs, Tony Owens (Sales and Marketing Director from category sponsor Rollover) and host Mark Lawrenson.

"The store offers customers a comprehensive range of food-to-go concepts so to be recognised as the best in the UK in this category, demonstrates the hard work and commitment of the team to provide the best in modern convenience retailing.”

Store manager Danielle Finlay added: “Our customers love our food-to-go range and our team are committed to providing them with the best customer service. We’re thrilled to see this hard work pay off and to have achieved this award.”