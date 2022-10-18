Centra Mallusk scooped the top award in the ‘Best Food-To-Go Outlet’ at the 2022 ceremony.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious competition in the UK’s petrol retailing industry calendar, the awards have been rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a range of categories for over 20 years.

Head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan, said: “I’d like to congratulate store manager Danielle and the team for winning this award.

Danielle Finlay with host and broadcaster Ray Stubbs, Tony Owens (Sales and Marketing Director from category sponsor Rollover) and host Mark Lawrenson.

"The store offers customers a comprehensive range of food-to-go concepts so to be recognised as the best in the UK in this category, demonstrates the hard work and commitment of the team to provide the best in modern convenience retailing.”

Advertisement