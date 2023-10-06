Staff at Mortgage IQ’s branches in Glengormley and Jordanstown are backing players at St Mary’s FC’s youngest girls’ team this season.

The financial support will provide a new kit and training gear for the youngest girls’ Academy team, which was recently formed by the Newtownabbey-based club.

Alastair Hall, director of Mortgage IQ said: “We are always happy to give something back to the local community through sponsorship of local teams which will help children learn the value of teamwork and self discipline more easily.”

Mortgage IQ branches in Glengormley and Jordanstown are backing the St Mary's FC 2016 girls' team. (Pic: Contributed).

Robert Reilly, coach in the Academy and spokesperson for St Mary’s FC added: “St Mary's are delighted to have partnered with Mortgage IQ for sponsorship of our 2016 girls’ team.

"This support will provide kits and equipment allowing the girls to get the most out of the sport they love.”