NI entrepreneur’s tech startup acquired in major deal

Northern Irish entrepreneur Draven McConville's company, Klipboard, has been acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), a global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business management software. This acquisition highlights the growing influence of Northern Ireland's tech sector on the global stage.

Klipboard, a London-based firm founded by McConville, has established itself as a significant player in the field service management software industry.

The platform offers businesses an all-in-one cloud-based solution for efficient job scheduling and management, improved customer experience, and streamlined operations.

McConville shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "I am thrilled to announce our acquisition by KCS. This significant milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to bringing innovative technology to the field service industry.

"By joining forces with KCS, we are excited to leverage their extensive experience and resources to accelerate product development and market reach.

"This acquisition will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers, helping them achieve new levels of efficiency and success in their operations."

Klipboard's software is versatile, catering to various field service workflows. Its client base spans from FTSE listed companies to SMEs across industries such as fire safety, HVAC, water treatment, plumbing, facilities management, and healthcare equipment servicing.

For KCS, acquiring Klipboard is a strategic move to enhance its field service management software offerings.

Ian Bendelow, Chief Executive Officer of KCS, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited to welcome Klipboard to KCS. This acquisition enables us to empower businesses to manage jobs and streamline communications with personnel in the field.

"Klipboard's expertise in Field Service Management is particularly relevant for our customers who increasingly go to market with mobile work forces."