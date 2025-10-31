North Antrim MPJim Allister has written to the Department for Infrastructure Minister to press for a “clear and expeditious way forward” on the closure of Kilrea’s Bann Bridge.

Mr Allister said the bridge in Kilrea is a “vital link” between his North Antrim constituency and East Londonderry.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) closed the bridge in both directions on September 20 “due to concerns over the structural stability of a retaining wall.

Mr Allister said: “With minimal crossings over the Bann - the nearest being at Portglenone or Agivey - this bridge is a lifeline to commerce and daily living.

"The consequences of the closure are catastrophic for local business. Many have seen over 50% drop in business. The renowned Kilrea Agricultural Mart, for example, has lost all its County Antrim trade. The local economy has been severed.

"Two key issues arise: how did this situation arise and what is the department, both short and long term, doing about it.

"This is a listed structure, which was built in 1883. I imagine DfI had responsibility to monitor its stability and safety. Yet, it took a member of the public to report the gaping cracks! 30 months ago the bridge was closed for 'essential maintenance', but, clearly mere 'sticking plaster' treatment was applied.

The Bann Bridge in Kilrea.

"The bridge is single track. This with its evident structural deficiencies suggests the solution must lie in a new bridge, with the old retained for its historical significance, with possible pedestrian use.

"Is the department planning a new bridge and, if not, why not?”

The North Antrim MP said that the interface between the two counties “cannot be left in the current disarray”.