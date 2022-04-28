North Coast features in first ‘Seafood Trails’

The trails showcase the best in independent seafood shacks, stalls, restaurants, and family-friendly activities that these fishing towns have to offer.
Rebekah McCarry, owner of Native Seafood, an award-winning seafood restaurant, takeaway pod and fishmongers that features on Portrush’s Trail, said: “It’s brilliant to be part of this creative, forward-thinking initiative.
“Northern Ireland has such a rich fishing heritage and is home to countless small seafood businesses that deserve to be put on the map. The trails are perfect for local families keen to explore their patch of coastline, try some delicious food, and meet the many friendly faces of the seafood industry.
Colourful maps, illustrated by Mourne artist Piera Cirefice, guide people on a ‘harbour-hopping seafood adventure’ through their chosen trail, from bustling quaysides to the quiet treasure troves of maritime museums.
Each ‘stop’ along the trail is colour-coded to showcase nature, food, fishmongers, activities, and fishing industry landmarks.
Highlights include the ‘gorgeous half-moon shaped shores of Cushendun’ and the interactive, educational Marine Coastal Zone in Portrush.
Check out the trails at www.niseafoodtrails.co.uk.Read more: Portrush church to host renowned musician