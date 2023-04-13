Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
47 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
3 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
Adam Brown (Atrom) and Tracey McNally (Atrom) attending the Cookstown event.Adam Brown (Atrom) and Tracey McNally (Atrom) attending the Cookstown event.
Adam Brown (Atrom) and Tracey McNally (Atrom) attending the Cookstown event.

Northern Ireland Chamber hosts business event in Cookstown

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) recently hosted a ‘Successful Sustainability’ event in the Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre in Cookstown.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST

Delivered in partnership with AIB, it was designed to help firms learn why supply chain sustainability is important by learning from the example of others.

Delegates heard from David Lucas, Head of Transformation and Business Planning at Openreach Northern Ireland, who discussed finding a balance between sustainability, customer choice and cost.

Gillian McKee, Managing Director at GIRAFFE Associates discussed what ESG means for suppliers, including the importance of labour policies and the challenges presented by local and international supply chains.

Successful Sustainability with AIB is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel Programme, which is supported by SME Partner, Power NI.

Attendees were signposted to practical resources and tools to support the planning and execution of their ESG strategy.

For details of similar upcoming events, visit the NI Chamber website.

Pauline Carey (Lough Erne Resort) and Bronagh Carney (Viberoptix).

1. Delegates enjoying the event

Pauline Carey (Lough Erne Resort) and Bronagh Carney (Viberoptix). Photo: Contributed

Jonathan Campbell (NI Chamber), Gillian McKee (Giraffe Associates), Seamus McGuckin (AIB) and David Lucas (Openreach).

2. Event speakers

Jonathan Campbell (NI Chamber), Gillian McKee (Giraffe Associates), Seamus McGuckin (AIB) and David Lucas (Openreach). Photo: Contributed

Seamus McGuckin, AIB addressed attendees at NI Chamber’s recent Successful Sustainability event.

3. Addressing delegates

Seamus McGuckin, AIB addressed attendees at NI Chamber’s recent Successful Sustainability event. Photo: Contributed

Attendees at the event learnt why supply chain sustainability is important.

4. Sustainability event

Attendees at the event learnt why supply chain sustainability is important. Photo: contributed

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:NI ChamberChamber of Commerce and IndustrySustainability