Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) recently hosted a ‘Successful Sustainability’ event in the Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre in Cookstown.

Delivered in partnership with AIB, it was designed to help firms learn why supply chain sustainability is important by learning from the example of others.

Delegates heard from David Lucas, Head of Transformation and Business Planning at Openreach Northern Ireland, who discussed finding a balance between sustainability, customer choice and cost.

Gillian McKee, Managing Director at GIRAFFE Associates discussed what ESG means for suppliers, including the importance of labour policies and the challenges presented by local and international supply chains.

Successful Sustainability with AIB is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel Programme, which is supported by SME Partner, Power NI.

Attendees were signposted to practical resources and tools to support the planning and execution of their ESG strategy.

For details of similar upcoming events, visit the NI Chamber website.

