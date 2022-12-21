East Antrim-based Ledcom has seen job creation almost double in the last year, according to its annual report.

Results for the year ending September 30 show the business enterprise has helped the creation/safeguarding of 410 jobs across Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey council areas – an 193% increase on the previous year.

In Antrim and Newtownabbey 117 jobs were created while Mid and East Antrim benefitted from 93 jobs.

Advertisement

The report noted that employment created would have an economic impact of approximately £12.2 million and a gross added value of £1.1 million to the area.

From left to right: Simon McDowell, director of Kilwaughter Minerals; Dr Norman Apsley OBE, chairman of Ledcom; Richard Kennedy, chair of InterTradeIreland; Jenny Ervine, founder of Raise Ventures and director of Kilwaughter Minerals, and Ken Nelson MBE, chief executive of Ledcom.

Advertisement

The enterprise centre for Larne and Ballyclare has been encouraging entrepreneurship and community economic develop for 37 years.

It offers a range of support and activities, from training unemployed people to assisting start-ups by providing workspaces, support with business planning and development, and through mentoring schemes.

Advertisement

In 2021/22 it worked with around 250 businesses and start-ups with 750 individuals accessing some of the many facilities and opportunities made available by Ledcom.

The success builds on the positive results of the previous year when 212 jobs were created with a £10 million boost to the economy.

Dr Norman Apsley OBE, chairman of LEDCOM, said: "Our focus is on inspiring and supporting individuals and companies locally, sharing our time and experience to help the economic growth of the community.

“As part of that we have a wide range of business programmes, covering inspiration, start-up, scale-up and mentorship, all of which are geared towards assisting start-ups and entrepreneurs and these figures, 410 jobs created with an economic impact of over £12m, illustrate just how important these initiatives are.”

Advertisement

Occupancy Levels

With a portfolio of managed workspace across the council areas, tenancy occupancy levels continued to perform well.

Advertisement

Ken Nelson MBE, Ledcom’s chief executive, said: “We are very fortunate to have so many tenants who run excellent businesses across various sectors, each one contributing to the local economy. We have continued to work effectively in partnership with local councils, and other Enterprise NI members.

"This year’s report is strong and should be welcomed. I’d like to thank all of the team for their hard work during the year and one such example can be proven via the social output value. It is over £100k and has to be applauded. This includes staff time, pro bono use of the conference facilities, incubation support and the board’s voluntary time.”

He added: “I’m exceptionally proud of this small organisation and its large and valuable output to the local economy.”

At the annual business networking lunch, Ledcom was joined by Richard Kennedy, chair of InterTradeIreland, as keynote speaker and Jenny Ervine, of Raise Ventures and Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd.

Advertisement

Ledcom draws on the expertise of leading business people who share their knowledge and expertise.

Richard Kennedy said: “Ledcom has to be commended for their strong annual report and the added value that it brings to the local towns and community.

Advertisement

“It is clear, under the exemplary stewardship by the board and its senior management, that this business enterprise will continue to underpin the local business community and strive to make a real and lasting economic impact through their various charitable objectives.”