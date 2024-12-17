Pat McTeague marks 50 years of working at Cookstown's Loughry Campus

For those who have passed through the gates of Loughry College in Cookstown over the past 50 years, one face that has remained a constant is that of Pat McTeague.

Pat has been working at Loughry, now part of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) since 1974. This year, 2024, has been special for him, celebrating 50 years of continuous employment within the Civil Service.

He started work as a Laboratory Assistant carrying out analysis on food products and providing science support in the delivery of education programmes.

Over the years he has witnessed many transformations, even those of name changes of the campus. Once Loughry College of Agriculture and Food Technology to Loughry College - The Food Centre and now to CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

Pat McTeague BEM celebrating 50 years of work at Loughry Campus, Cookstown. Credit: Supplied

One thing that has remained a constant is Pat’s dedication to his career at Loughry Campus. His employer may not have changed but his role evolved.

Moving from the laboratories Pat transitioned into work as a Food Technologist with the creation of extended Food Technology services.

With an interest in bakery products Pat is well known amongst food businesses in Northern Ireland. CAFRE’s own Pat the Baker! With the creation of the modern Food Technology Centre in 1998, Pat further developed the fruit, vegetable and brewing processing capabilities at Loughry. Instrumental in the purchase of innovative equipment Pat and his Food

Technology Technician colleagues demonstrate processing and adapt techniques in line with industry developments.

Congratulating Pat McTeague on his 50 year work anniversary at Loughry are his Food Technology colleagues Gail Dunseath, Lesa Steele, Judith Gourley, Jimmy Devlin, Hazel Boyd, Aidan Fox and Catherine Rooney. Credit: Supplied

His vast food processing expertise has greatly benefitted both CAFRE staff and students, and countless local food businesses. Always willing to help solve a processing problem, many graduates and indeed Loughry staff,

routinely ask Pat for his practical advice, drawn from his years of experience.

Although now in partial retirement, his passion for helping students past and present plays a significant part in making the campus feel like a community.

He is dedicated to ensuring that students enjoy their time at college. He helps build their confidence, experience and their practical ability to equip them for careers in the food industry.

Equally dedicated to his industry work, whether brewing or baking, developing learner competence is Pat’s true vocation. He has always advocated that practical based learning is the key to making students ‘industry ready’ – something that has become synonymous with Loughry graduates over the years.

Many managers in the Northern Ireland food sector today have been mentored by Pat McTeague who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2023 in recognition of his services.