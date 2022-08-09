Plans for Lidl Coleraine store will create new jobs

The supermarket said it has lodged a full planning application to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to relocate and replace its existing store within the Riverside Regional Centre retail and leisure complex with an ambition to open the new store later next year.

At least 18 new jobs will be created as part of the multimillion-pound investment in the area, adding to the 22 team members already employed locally. Around 200 construction jobs will also be needed during the build.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Lidl store has been designed in line with the retailer’s modern ‘Concept’ design and sustainability standards and will feature a larger 1,670 square metres of sales space and wider aisles within a site expanding to more than 2,400 square metres.

An artist's impression of the new Coleraine store

Enhanced parking, electric charging points and new landscaping will also be included.

Lidl Northern Ireland has invested significantly in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area in recent years with new stores already created in Ballymoney and Limavady.