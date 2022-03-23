It follows last Friday’s demonstration at the harbour gates, one of a number organised across the UK by transport union RMT.

The union hit out at last week’s action by the company which included security and severance teams boarding the P&O Causeway in Larne Harbour as the news broke that crews were being laid off with immediate effect.

Danny McQuaid of RMT, who has worked out of Larne port for the past 8 years as a navigation and cargo officer, was one of those who learned last week that he had lost his job. “It is absolutely disgraceful how they have treated staff, especially with how they’d praised us for our work during Covid,” he said. “There was no notice given, no consultation. There are some people who have worked for them for over 35 years.”

A protest took place at Larne Harbour last Friday afternoon over the dismissal of more than 800 P&O Ferries staff. Photographs by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Estimating that around 60 sacked workers, along with union representatives and local politicians, attended last week’s demonstration, Mr McQuaid added: “We are holding another protest this Friday (March 25) at 1pm at Larne. Last week we only had a day to organise it, but this time we are hoping for a bigger turnout as there will be families and other trade unions there; we will have our national secretary coming over as well.”

Similar protests are planned for Cairnryan, Hull, Dover and Liverpool.

With all P&O sailings halted following the announcement, the firm was this week continuing to advise passengers to check their sailing updates page for latest advice, adding: “There will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days.”

