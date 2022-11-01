Whittles Garage, based on Moy Road, has been in business for 28 years. Owner Paul said: “It is a family run business. I started this and my father Jim Whittle helped me for 15-20 years until he passed away in 2018. We are very family oriented.”

Paul Whittles, owner of Whittles Garage in Portadown, Co Armagh with his two mechanics Radi and Julio.

With his wife Sandra by his side managing the office and invoices, Paul is also helped by two mechanics Radi and Julio.

"We do MOTs and servicing, and cover all motoring needs, diagnostics etc. I served my time with Noel Robinson at Robinson’s Auto Repairs and I’ve been a mechanic for 40 years,” said Paul.

"I would like to thank all my present customers and future costumers as we would never have come this far without them and their custom.

“I joined the United Garages program about five years ago. There are five Northern Ireland garages associated with it, a total of 1,250 within the UK. Through them, we have technology bundle competitions for our customers twice a year and we’ve been very fortunate to have had four outright winners of these.

"I was over in Liverpool at the awards ceremony on the first weekend of October and came home with the award of United Garage Of The Year 2022.