A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 8.14pm last night (October 30, 2022) to the M1 between Junction 10 and 11.

A spokesperson said: “Two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one from Portadown attended the scene.

Accident.

“Firefighters were called to a three vehicle road traffic collision. Six adult casualties were out of their vehicles prior to the arrival of firefighters and were all left in the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 9.20pm.”

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 20:17 on Sunday, 30 October 2022 following reports of an RTC on the M1 Motorway

Junction 10 Area, Lurgan.