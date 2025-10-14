The Portstewart hotel and restaurant Me and Mrs Jones is set to be closed for a year and has started to refund bookings, according to its social media account.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerned patrons took to social media to enquire if they would be refunded for bookings made with the Portstewart hotel and restaurant which closed its doors unexpectedly at the weekend.

Me & Mrs Jones, the 4-star boutique hotel and wine bar located at The Diamond, posted a notice on its premises on Friday, October 10, stating ‘Hotel Closed until further notice’, citing ‘entering into a refurbishment project for upgrades’ as the reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents and visiting guests expressed surprise and disappointment at the sudden closure, especially as it came with no prior warning.

Me and Mrs Jones is located at the Diamond in Portstewart. CREDIT GOOGLE

A number of people took to the hotel Facebook page to enquire about refunds on bookings.

One wrote: “Can you please clarify if you’re closed as we have paid for a booking this month” with another saying “Can you offer any indication of when you will be reopening to the public?”

On Monday, October 13, a number of patrons received replies to their queries from the administrator of the Me and Mrs Jones Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One patron commented that they had been contacted by the hotel’s management by phone and told that: “The Hotel would be closed for about a year and that they were in the process of calling everyone whose booking are affected and all payments and vouchers will be refunded. Hope it goes well for us all.”

Another query from a customer received the following response from Me and Mrs Jones: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. We have begun processing refunds and are committed to ensuring that all payments are returned to your accounts promptly.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding. If you have any further questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. The Me & Mrs. Jones Hotel.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.