DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed the potential for proposed developments at Larne Port to provide a significant boost for the economy.

Sir Jeffrey was commenting after a visit alongside party colleagues Sammy Wilson MP and Gordon Lyons MLA to the harbour area of the east Antrim town.

He said: “I was pleased to visit Larne Port and hear about a number of potential developments at the site which will improve the experience for both passengers and businesses. The ‘shovel ready’ projects in question would modernise the Port facilities, upgrade its capacity for shipping and see it substantially reduce its carbon footprint.

"It was also encouraging to hear about possible increased activities at the port, which could provide a significant boost for the local economy in Larne and across Northern Ireland.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (third from left) and colleagues Sammy Wilson MP and Gordon Lyons MLA are welcomed to Larne Port. Photo submitted by the DUP

The DUP leader also met with the Larne Community Wealth Building Partnership (LCWBP) at the premises of economic development company LEDCOM.

Sir Jeffrey added: “LCWBP brings together a number of ‘anchor’ organisations in the town, such as Larne FC, AEL (a social enterprise), LEDCOM and the Port of Larne. Their aim is to work together to create opportunities for investment in Larne and develop a plan to improve east - west connectivity.

“My DUP colleagues and I look forward to working with the LCWB moving forward and would support this model being rolled out across Northern Ireland.”

Working in partnership with key stakeholders, LCWBP aims to deliver social, economic and environmental projects which will act as a catalyst for long term growth and development in the area.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gordon Lyons with Ken Nelson MBE, CEO of LEDCOM. Photo submitted by the DUP

David Hunter, from LCWBP, said: “Larne Community Wealth Building Partnership was delighted to welcome Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP along with Sammy Wilson MP and Gordon Lyons MLA to hear about our plans to bring investment to Larne.

"The community wealth building model seeks to provide a holistic approach to improvement in local areas. By including well established, local organisations as 'anchors' ensures placed based solutions can be developed that maximise economic, social and environmental impact.