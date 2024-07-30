Poundstretcher Lisburn celebrates new ownership with a three-day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn Poundstretcher in Bow Street is under new management and they’re having a special weekend event to celebrate.

Customers who shop in store on Friday August 2, Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4 have a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour. Customers will be randomly selected using the store instore radio system.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast.

"Whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

The new owners of Lisburn's Poundstretcher have planned a huge celebration event on August 2-4. Pic credit: Poundstretcher

"The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

"To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”

Sue Milne, Store Manager of Lisburn store said: “The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific.

"Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store.

"We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store.”

The new owners are ‘Fortress Investment Group,’ who acquired Poundstretcher in April 2024.