Pre-application notice to build a new Lidl has been submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council ahead of public consultation
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has approved a pre-application notice (PAN) for the discount store.The German supermarket chain spent an estimated £7.5m to buy the former Homebase store at the Drumkeen Complex in Galwally, near Forestside shopping centre in February. The take-over deal was done with seller Rathbane Group, a family of companies which includes fit-out firm MJM Marine in Newry.
Lidl was contacted for comment.
A public consultation event will take place in Belfast on May 29.
According to supermarket information company Kantar, Lidl is now the fourth biggest grocer in Northern Ireland with almost 10% of the market.
Accounts by Companies House show turnover for Lidl Northern Ireland was £496m for the year to February 2024, and pre-tax profits doubled from £11m to £22m.
The new application at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council proposes the demolition of the existing retail warehouse, as well as developing a drive through café and restaurant and associated parking. Lidl’s is also present elsewhere in south Belfast following a new opening in September last year on the Boucher Road.
LCCC has recently approved a PAN for the discount giants to open at Sprucefield on the site previously of interest by the UK superstore John Lewis. The council also signed off on a £6.5m Lidl store for Carryduff in 2021, which at the time witnessed the grocery business expand to over 40 shops in Northern Ireland.