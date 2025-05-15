Pre-application notice to build a new Lidl has been submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council ahead of public consultation

Lidl is set to launch plans for its latest local store with an application to demolish a former Homebase store.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has approved a pre-application notice (PAN) for the discount store.The German supermarket chain spent an estimated £7.5m to buy the former Homebase store at the Drumkeen Complex in Galwally, near Forestside shopping centre in February. The take-over deal was done with seller Rathbane Group, a family of companies which includes fit-out firm MJM Marine in Newry.

Lidl was contacted for comment.

A public consultation event will take place in Belfast on May 29.

Lidl has lodged a pre-application notice to build a new store close to Forestside, Pic credit: LDRS

According to supermarket information company Kantar, Lidl is now the fourth biggest grocer in Northern Ireland with almost 10% of the market.

Accounts by Companies House show turnover for Lidl Northern Ireland was £496m for the year to February 2024, and pre-tax profits doubled from £11m to £22m.

The new application at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council proposes the demolition of the existing retail warehouse, as well as developing a drive through café and restaurant and associated parking. Lidl’s is also present elsewhere in south Belfast following a new opening in September last year on the Boucher Road.

LCCC has recently approved a PAN for the discount giants to open at Sprucefield on the site previously of interest by the UK superstore John Lewis. The council also signed off on a £6.5m Lidl store for Carryduff in 2021, which at the time witnessed the grocery business expand to over 40 shops in Northern Ireland.