​The Railway Inn, owned by Paul and Rosaleen Paxton, suffered major interior damage last year, when flooding devastated the Reilly Street property.

The extent of the damage was much greater than originally thought, and the Paxton family were left with no alternative but to temporarily close.

With a team now ready to conduct essential renovations, the proprietors hope work to return the pub to its former glory will begin later this month, with a completion date in July.

The Railway Inn is one of the longest serving pubs in Banbridge

Rosaleen said the events leading to this point have been very distressing: “Closing the business I poured my soul into for the last 43 years has been devastating.

"This has come at a huge financial cost, but also a cost to our happiness and through no fault of our own.”

Looking to the future, Rosaleen is eager and ready to serve her loyal customers again.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back with open arms", she said.

“We miss the laughs and creating memories with our customers who we consider to be one big family.”

The Railway Inn has yet to receive any government funding to help with the cost of repairs.

However, a new flood support package has opened for businesses who did not qualify for funding last year.

The Enhanced Flood Support Scheme closes on 22 March and applications will be coordinated by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The purpose of the grant is to provide up to £100,000 support to eligible businesses to help them re-open and resume trading, or remain open and continue trading.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, commented: “This scheme for businesses within our borough will give a welcome boost to those affected by the flooding last year.

“We are dedicated to ensuring our business community recovers and thrives.”