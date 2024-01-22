A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for change of use of a business premises in Glengormley town centre.

An application has been lodged for change of use at the former First Trust Bank building at Antrim Road to a bingo hall.

A letter by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads in response to the application and published online, says the existing vehicular access is “sub-standard” and in the applicant’s interests and that of other road users, “measures should be taken to provide acceptable visibility”.

In July 2021, First Trust’s owner AIB announced it would be closing eight of its branches in Northern Ireland, including the Glengormley outlet. It was among branches scheduled to close in November that year alongside those in Bangor, Coleraine, Kilkeel, Lisburn, Lurgan, Newcastle and Omagh.

The former First Trust Bank, Glengormley. Pic: Google Maps

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is also considering a proposal for a former outlet of the First Trust Bank in Antrim for a ground floor restaurant and first floor office space at a premises at High Street.

The Antrim branch of the First Trust Bank closed in July 2017. The application has been made by Keneagles which is the owner of Antrim’s Castle Mall shopping centre.

The council is also considering a planning application for change of use at another former bank premises in the borough. This proposal has been lodged regarding a former Danske Bank premises in Mallusk. The application for a Euro Car Wash business relates to the site of the former branch at Mallusk Road which closed in October 2021.