An annual charity fundraising event at The Standard in Newtownabbey has raised over £5,000 to support the work of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The annual event, which was held on December 21 2023 in the Cloughfern Avenue venue, has been organised for 19 years by Stephen Greene.

In total, £5,217 was raised, with the money going to the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The quiz on December 21 2023 raised £5,217 for the Northern Ireland Hospice. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Greene said: "This is our highest total to date. I’ve been doing charity quiz now for 19 years. Next year will be the 20th year and we’re already planning it.

"Last month’s event was a full house and a great night as usual. Thank you to the committee and staff of Nortel Social Club, my main sponsor Breedon and all who donated.