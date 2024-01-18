Annual Newtownabbey quiz raises over £5,000 for Northern Ireland Hospice
The annual event, which was held on December 21 2023 in the Cloughfern Avenue venue, has been organised for 19 years by Stephen Greene.
In total, £5,217 was raised, with the money going to the Northern Ireland Hospice.
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Greene said: "This is our highest total to date. I’ve been doing charity quiz now for 19 years. Next year will be the 20th year and we’re already planning it.
"Last month’s event was a full house and a great night as usual. Thank you to the committee and staff of Nortel Social Club, my main sponsor Breedon and all who donated.
"On a personal note to see first-hand what the staff do at the Hospice gives me great joy to keep doing these events. They are very special people. Also, thanks to Willy and Gillian.”