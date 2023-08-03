Register
£250k shop front facelift scheme attracts 80 Antrim and Newtownabbey owners

Seventy-eight business owners in Newtownabbey have expressed an interest in taking part in a shop front improvement programme.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:19 BST

The scheme for Macedon and Threemilewater areas was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening.

A report to councillors said: “The aim of the Shop Front Improvement Programme is to visually enhance commercial areas outside town centres, improving the overall appearance of the street and changing the way residents and visitors view local retail areas. It is envisaged that this will ultimately attract more shoppers and boost local trade.”

The £250k programme, starting in Abbots Cross, Monkstown and Carnmoney village, will cover minor works such as painting, signage, window dressing and other visual improvements.

A maximum award of £5,000 will be available. Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceA maximum award of £5,000 will be available. Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service
The local government authority says: “These are the areas most in need of intervention and a scheme in these areas would have the greatest visual impact.” A maximum award of £5,000 will be available with businesses expected to contribute 20% of the overall cost.

A further scheme is being made available through the Whiteabbey Village Regeneration Project. This scheme will include the “reinstatement of traditional-style shop fronts” with a colour scheme to create a “vibrant seaside village atmosphere” with plans to appoint an artist to produce a design concept, councillors have been told.

They also heard that discussions are taking place with the Department for Communities (DfC ) regarding potential funding for a public realm scheme in the village.

Councillors were also advised that a traffic study has been carried out and discussions are planned with the Department for Infrastructure over potential for a one-way system.

Speaking at this week’s council meeting, Mayor Councillor Mark Cooper said he welcomed shops in Monkstown being included.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said it was “good to see Whiteabbey coming forward”. He stated that it would be “very definitive” for the area.

Glengormley Ulster Unionist Alderman Mark Cosgrove commented: “These are parts of the borough that have been hard to reach in terms of regeneration and economic development.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:NewtownabbeyAntrimNewtownabbey Borough Council