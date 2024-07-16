Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A global manufacturing business – which operates sites throughout Northern Ireland - has announced redundancies at its plants in the province.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US company Terex, which makes crushing and screening equipment used in industries like construction and mining, made the announcement on Monday, July 15.

The engineering firm, which employs around 2,000 in Omagh, Dungannon, Ballymoney, Londonderry and Cookstown, confirmed it was making compulsory and voluntary redundancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement a company spokeswoman, confirmed: “The redundancies will involve a mix of voluntary and compulsory redundancies, which impact all Northern Ireland sites except for Terex Global Business Services at Lurgan.

US manufacturing firm Terex has announced redundancies throughout its Northern Ireland operation. Credit Terex

“At this stage, we cannot provide comment on number of redundancies as we have just informed our team members and are now entering a consultation period with them.

“As Terex continues to navigate market fluctuations, we have observed that the extraordinary surge in demand and backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in outstanding performance in 2023, has now stabilised.

"This has led to reduced demand from key global markets. As a consequence, Terex has carefully reassessed its operational needs to align with the current market conditions and ensure viability and competitiveness of the business going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Several actions have been taken, including non-replacement of job roles and reducing overtime and travel. This review has now led to the difficult decision to begin a consultation process with our team members, which will involve a reduction of our workforce.”

It added: “As a global company with a strong presence in the UK and Northern Ireland for over 25 years, Terex has extensive experience managing cyclical market challenges.

"Our broad portfolio positions us to navigate this challenging period while continuing to develop new products and explore new markets.

"This approach, along with the above actions, will ensure our leadership position in the industry, allowing us to remain a significant local employer in the region for the longer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite this, we understand that this is an unsettling time for our team members and are committed to supporting them throughout this process.

"Our primary focus is to minimise job losses while managing these changes with transparency and respect for everyone involved. We thank our team members for their continued dedication and hard work during these more challenging times.”