Registration is now open for the Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Games Challenge

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council ‘Business Games Challenge’ is now open for team entries from businesses across the council area.

The ‘Business Games Challenge’ will take place on three evenings between March 1- 29.

Events will be held at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and Dundonald International Ice Bowl between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teams will have the opportunity to enjoy the following game: Dodgeball on Wednesday March 1, 5aside/ 7aside Football on Wednesday March 15 and Tenpin Bowling on Wednesday March 29.

The Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Games Challenge is launched by Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee and Kevin Madden, Community Sports Development Officer alongside last year’s winner Activity NI

Launching the Business Games, Chair of Leisure & Community Development, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, said: “We are hoping that local businesses will once again sign up for this fun challenge and take the opportunity to socialise with colleagues while enjoying a little competitive spirit.

“The Business Games Challenge is a fantastic way to support the council’s goal of encouraging as many people as possible to get active together. As more of us spend an increasing amount of time in a sedentary position it is important to incorporate physical activity into our lifestyle to enhance our health and wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The three evenings promise to be great fun will a number of trophies up for grabs, including Cup and Plate winners at each stage of the competition. The ‘Games’ will then culminate with the crowning of the overall ‘Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Champion’ at the end of the three events.

“I would encourage all businesses in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area to sign up today and enjoy great team events with your work colleagues.”