Residents encouraged to shop local to support Mid Ulster shops and independent retailers

Mid Ulster District Council is once again encouraging residents to give a big thank you to local businesses by supporting local shops and independent retailers on this year’s Small Business Saturday on December 7.

Part of a National campaign, now in its twelfth year, Small Business Saturday aims to encourage people to support local traders and businesses by looking at what’s on their doorsteps before opting to travel to major towns and cities or go online.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, supporting Small Business Saturday, said: “In Mid Ulster, we’re extremely lucky to have a wide range of high quality, locally owned, independent retailers and businesses, many of whom have been trading for decades, and many who are just starting out.

"Our support for Small Business Saturday is a way to highlight small business success and to encourage everyone to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities, not just on the day itself but throughout the year for a lasting impact on small businesses.”

Don’t forget to take part in the Mid Ulster Town Centre Christmas Trails while supporting your local traders in our five town centres this Small Business Saturday, December 7. Credit: Supplied

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to visit the town centres in Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Maghera, and Coalisland, along with our rural towns and villages.

On Saturday December 7 as part of the Small Business Saturday campaign, shoppers will be entered into a prize draw if they shop in a participating business within each of the five towns. The prize draw will give shoppers within each town a chance of winning an Apple Watch or one of two £50 Mid Ulster Gift Cards.

Also to celebrate Small Business Saturday, Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Maghera will come alive from 12noon to 3pm with street entertainment and live music to make your town centre shopping magical this Christmas.

Don’t forget to enjoy the Mid Ulster Town Centre Christmas Trails that will guide you through town centre streets where magic meets mystery. Each town has its own custom map, leading you to selected shop windows with hidden surprises!

Scan the magical QR code on your phone or use the clue sheet at each stop to solve the puzzle, and step inside to get your map stamped. Solve all the puzzles, and a sweet chocolate prize awaits! Maps can be picked up at participating shops in each of the towns. A list of participating shops can be found at: www.midulstercouncil.org/Christmas.

The popular 10p parking promotion will also be rolled out in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday (November 23) through until Saturday January 4, allowing shoppers to park for 10p for the first three hours.