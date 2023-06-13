A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Borough Council for a former car showroom outside Ballymena.

A proposal has been lodged with the local authority for change of use to a retail outlet for the former Walter Young Mazda showroom in Broughshane.

The premises at Raceview Road have been on the market for £325k. The 0.2 acre property is adjacent to a filling station.

There are nine car parking spaces to the front of the showroom with an additional 29 in the adjacent forecourt. The application is being made by Walter Young Ltd.

The former car showroom in Broughshane. Pic: Google Maps

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has received a planning application for the former Post Office at Old Cushendun Road, Newtowncrommelin.

The application is for change of use to a dwelling with extension and conversion of a rear outbuilding to holiday let ‘Airbnb’ accommodation.

The vacant premises were on the market for £80k in December 2021. The property is a listed building and the adjacent postbox and telephone kiosk are also listed.

Historic Buildings

A report from Department for Communities Historic Environment Division (HED) Historic Buildings to council planners says: “HED welcomes the re-use and restoration of the former Post Office and removal of the inappropriate upvc windows and reinstatement of external lime render and associated details.

“Prior to commencement of structural alterations, a method statement shall be submitted and approved in writing by the council in conjunction with HED demonstrating how the proposed structural works will be undertaken, and outlining how the listed building will be protected, during construction (including foundations) and demolition work.

“Demolition work within one metre of the listed building shall be carried out by hand or by tools held in the hand other than power-driven tools.”

The report also noted: “It is a common misconception that only the exterior, the front or only a portion of a building is listed. The building is listed in its entirety, internally and externally (as are all listed buildings, irrespective of grade) and any alterations will require listed building consent, an application made through your local council.

