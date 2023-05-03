Hillsborough postbox gets the royal stamp of approval for the coronation

Ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Royal Mail has unveiled four special postboxes across the UK, including one in Royal Hillsborough’s Main Street.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation of Charles III is going to be a huge historic moment for the UK and one that will be celebrated with a weekend packed with different ways for people to get involved.

"Our postboxes are recognised the world over as an iconic symbol of Britain and these four iconic unique Coronation postboxes will leave a lasting royal legacy in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Royal Hillsborough."

David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, said: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla is a momentous occasion and one that will be celebrated across UK. We are proud to mark such a historic event and to offer our warmest congratulations to the King and Queen.”

A postbox in Hillsborough will be decorated to mark the Coronation, It is one of only four in the UK getting the special treatment

On April 28, Royal Mail revealed images of four new stamps that will be issued to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

The stamps illustrate the Coronation ceremony and the traditional street party, as well as some of the causes His Majesty has dedicated his years of public service to: cultural diversity and community; the global ties of the Commonwealth, which he now leads; and sustainability and biodiversity.

The stamps are available to view, ahead of their general release, at the Postal Museum, as part of The King’s Stamp exhibition: The King's Stamp - The Postal Museum.

This is only the third time in history that Royal Mail has issued stamps to mark a Coronation. The previous two occasions were for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

How the newly decorated postbox in Hillsborough will look

The stamps are available to pre-order at www.royalmail.com/coronation, by telephone on 03457 641 641 and at 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK. A Presentation Pack including all four stamps in the set is priced at £7.50. The stamps go on general sale on May 6, 2023.

Royal Mail will also be applying a special postmark to stamped mail to mark The Coronation. It will read:

Coronation of Their Majesties

King Charles III and Queen Camilla6 May 2023