Revamp funds for town centre property

Applications to the Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme, managed by Mid and East Antrim Council in collaboration with the Department for Communities (DfC), has re-opened with a final deadline for applications of June 30 at 4pm.

There has already been significant interest in the grant, which focuses on supporting businesses across the three main town centres of Ballymena, Carrick and Larne. A number of projects have successfully progressed through the application process and secured funding of up to £30,000 per project.

Among those who have been successful in securing funding are Ballymena’s Lynn and Brewster, whose Director, Charles Lynn, said: “The grant will help regenerate our property on Church Street, ultimately allowing us to relocate the firm into the main retail area of Ballymena’s town centre. We are confident this investment will help drive further businesses to the area, helping increase footfall in the town.”

In order to apply to the Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project. Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the scheme will provide funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.