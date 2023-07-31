Almost 20 businesses across Burnside, Doagh and Templepatrick have improved the appearance of their shopfronts thanks to funding from the ‘Small Settlements Shopfront Revitalisation Scheme.’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Economic Development Team worked with 18 businesses in the three villages, providing the support which has enabled them to breathe new life into their area’s streetscape.

An array of businesses across a diverse range of sectors have benefited from the scheme, each receiving support to make transformative improvements to their premises. This has included works to windows and doors, painting, signage and improvements to rainwater goods.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper commented: “I’d like to thank the Department for Communities and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for their significant financial contribution towards the scheme and the businesses for their investment and co-operation.

Tyler McConnell (McConnell’s of Doagh), Andy Clement, (DfC) and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper. (ANBC).

"The scheme will complement an imminent environmental improvement and artwork project. These improvements will enhance the vitality, attractiveness and viability of our villages, making these areas a more attractive place to live, work, visit and invest”.

The ‘Small Settlements Shopfront Revitalisation Scheme’ is part of the Covid-19 Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme, which is funded by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Andy Clement from the DfC’s Regional Development Office, explained: “The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a cross-departmental initiative that has provided councils with over £26m to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy of our villages.

Andy Clement (DfC), Victoria Gault (Fuse Hair Studio), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Robert Logan of Robert Logan Chartered Architects. (ANBC).

"I’m confident these improvements will bring a welcome boost to businesses, helping attract further investment and development in our small settlements”.