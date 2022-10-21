The funding for the project, which was awarded by the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP), co-funded by Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), will see the Saintfield company and Queen’s University develop automated assembly and introduce an exciting new product in aircraft interiors.

Stephen Kissick, Donite Plastics’ Business Development Manager, said: ““We’re very excited to be able to use our knowledge and expertise to help further the aerospace sector, particularly after the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Pictured is Patrick Knight, Engineering and R&D Manager of Donite Plastics with Andrew Schofield and Rory Collins from NITC.