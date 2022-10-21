Saintfield company helps to bolster the aerospace sector
Saintfield based company, Donite Plastics, has announced its partnership with the Northern Ireland Technology Centre at Queen’s University, Belfast to work on a project that will assist in the growth of the UK’s aerospace sector.
The funding for the project, which was awarded by the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP), co-funded by Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), will see the Saintfield company and Queen’s University develop automated assembly and introduce an exciting new product in aircraft interiors.
Stephen Kissick, Donite Plastics’ Business Development Manager, said: ““We’re very excited to be able to use our knowledge and expertise to help further the aerospace sector, particularly after the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
Patrick Knight, Engineering and R&D Manager at Donite Plastics said; “As the leading industrial thermoforming company in Ireland, this latest project now cements Donite Plastics as a centre for innovation and pioneering technology with highly skilled staff and a breadth of capabilities."