Raising £3,712, funds from the charity skydive, which forms part of Donnelly Groups’ various charity initiatives, will go towards the operation and maintenance of the life-saving helicopter.

Roisin Donnelly, a spokesperson for Donnelly Group, said: “The skydive was a huge success with money raised providing essential support to our Charity Partner of the Year, enabling it to continue assisting people across Northern Ireland.

“A big thank you and well done must go to Abbie and Gary for their enthusiasm and bravery in taking part, and to everyone who donated and sponsored their endeavour.

Donnelly Group employees Abbie Montgomery and Gary Haffey with Damien McAnespie, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance

“At Donnelly Group, we are committed having a positive impact on the community in which we operate and the work we do to raise awareness and funds for our Charity Partner, which was chosen by employees across our nine sites, goes a long way in achieving this goal.”

Damien McAnespie, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance, said: “On behalf of the charity, I want to thank Abbie and Gary for supporting Air Ambulance.

“They both undertook a huge personal challenge, raising a terrific amount of money for the service, benefiting the individuals who are in need of our life saving service.