Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for the charity said, “This new partnership has huge potential for supporters to get active and play your part in saving lives, brains and limbs. Funds raised will help people in your community for whom the worst has happened meaning they require pre-hospital critical care at scene.”

In 2019, Rachel from Co. Down took part in the event and said: “I decided to run the 2019 Belfast marathon in aid of Air Ambulance NI because, as an ex-retained firefighter attending road traffic collisions, we worked closely with the medical team on many occasions and I saw first-hand how vital this service is and how desperately funds are needed to keep it in the air. I managed to raise a significant amount of money and had a great day in the process.”

You can register now for the 8-Mile Walk, Team Relay, Half Marathon and Full Marathon at https://belfastcitymarathon.com/

Rachel is encouraging local people to take part in next year's Belfast Marathon in aid of Air Ambulance NI

Kerry added, “We are encouraging our supporters to register early to avail of the early bird rates which run until the end of November. When you register you will have the option to support Air Ambulance NI. Please tick the box and we will be in touch with your digital fundraising pack and your invitation to the helicopter airbase so you can personally see the service you are challenging yourself for and supporting.

