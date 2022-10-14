South Eastern Trust resuscitation team deliver training to non-clinical staff

This year the Resuscitation Team at the South Eastern HSC Trust brought this training right into the heart of the Ulster Hospital.

he team captured a wide audience by demonstrating this high quality lifesaving training to staff, patients and visitors in the main hospital restaurant, Café Connect.

Resuscitation Officer, Heidi Spence explained the importance of the event. She said: “We decided to bring the training out of the classroom and into our Café Connect restaurant to give access to this vital CPR course to our staff, patients and visitors.

Resuscitation Services Assistant, Sarah McKee demonstrating how to use a defibrillator machine

“30,000 people in the UK suffer an out of hospital cardiac arrest but unfortunately only 1 in 10 of those people will actually survive. We want to promote CPR skills for everyone and build their confidence to try and resuscitate someone in cardiac arrest.”

Acting Chairman of the Trust Jonathan Patton showed his support on the day and took part in the training. “The Resuscitation Team is teaching important lifesaving CPR skills and giving everyone an opportunity to learn skills that could ultimately save lives,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Resuscitation Team for their great initiative in bringing this event to our patients, visitors and non clinical staff. I am really delighted that I have now been shown how to do CPR properly.”

Nursing Assistant taking part in CPR training

Assistant Resuscitation Officer, Holly Grant demonstrating CPR training